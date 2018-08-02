Recovery effort underway after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario, police say

Toronto police say a recovery effort to find a vehicle that plunged into Lake Ontario near the downtown core late Thursday will commence after sunrise this morning.

A witness suggested that as many as two people were trapped inside the vehicle when it went into the harbour at Lake Shore Boulevard E. and Parliament Street around 10 p.m.

Police have not said how many people may have been inside at the time.

After about an hour of searching Thursday night by firefighters and the police's marine unit, police said that the rescue operation had become a recovery effort.

Crews on the scene were trying to determine the exact location of the submerged vehicle. (John Hanley/CBC)

An eyewitness, Melissa Maestre, told CBC Toronto she was about to board a boat for a Caribana cruise when she saw the incident happen.

"It looked like someone was trying to park and reversed into the spot, and I don't know what happened — if he thought he was in drive — but he just accelerated straight back into the water," she said.

Bystanders jumped into the water and tried to break open the windows of the vehicle, police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said. Toronto Fire say they were able to remove the bystanders from the water.