Man dead, another in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario: Toronto paramedics

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early Saturday morning, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the Toronto Shoreline in the area of Cherry and Polson streets at around 3:30 a.m. for report of a vehicle in the water, police say.

Toronto Fire said when crews arrived at the scene, one person was able to get out of the water and was transferred to EMS. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say.

The second vehicle occupant, who was unaccounted for, was located in the water and rescued. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics say.

Police say an investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the incident.

Toronto Fire says the vehicle currently remains in the water and is "completely submerged at the bottom of the lake."

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as roads are closed in the area.