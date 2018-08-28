Toronto police investigate body found floating in Lake Ontario

Toronto police are investigating after they received a report of a body found in Lake Ontario Tuesday morning.

Police received a call for unknown trouble in the Port Union Waterfront Park around 9:30 a.m., Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

"When officers arrived, they believed the circumstances surrounding this death may be suspicious, so we are investigating," Hopkinson said.

He would not divulge whether the body was male or female or if there were any signs of trauma.