Body found after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario in alleged drunk-driving crash

Police divers have pulled a body out of Lake Ontario after a vehicle plunged into the waters off Oakville early Monday.

The body is of a passenger from the vehicle, Halton police said.

Divers from the service's marine unit brought the body to shore shortly before noon, nearly eight hours after the vehicle barrelled through a guard rail and became submerged in the water at the end of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, has been charged with impaired driving, Halton police say. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The driver, a man, 22, has been charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample, police said.

The man made it out of the vehicle safely, but he told officers that a person was still trapped inside.

Divers searched the water for the passenger, but did not initially locate anyone. The body was found on the shore of Lake Ontario.

A stretch of Maple Grove Drive was closed for several hours at Lakeshore Road East as officers investigated.