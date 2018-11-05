Skip to Main Content
Body found after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario in alleged drunk-driving crash
Updated

Body found after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario in alleged drunk-driving crash

Divers from Halton police's marine unit have found the body of a passenger of a vehicle that plunged into Lake Ontario in Oakville early Monday.

Vehicle crashed through guard rail, entered the water at Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Boulevard East

CBC News ·
Police divers found a body on the shore of Lake Ontario near where a vehicle plunged into the water early Monday. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Police divers have pulled a body out of Lake Ontario after a vehicle plunged into the waters off Oakville early Monday.

The body is of a passenger from the vehicle, Halton police said.

Divers from the service's marine unit brought the body to shore shortly before noon, nearly eight hours after the vehicle barrelled through a guard rail and became submerged in the water at the end of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East. 

The driver, a 22-year-old man, has been charged with impaired driving, Halton police say. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The driver, a man, 22, has been charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample, police said. 

The man made it out of the vehicle safely, but he told officers that a person was still trapped inside.

Divers searched the water for the passenger, but did not initially locate anyone. The body was found on the shore of Lake Ontario. 

A stretch of Maple Grove Drive was closed for several hours at Lakeshore Road East as officers investigated.

The vehicle entered the water at the end of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

