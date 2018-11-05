Body found after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario in alleged drunk-driving crash
Vehicle crashed through guard rail, entered the water at Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Boulevard East
Police divers have pulled a body out of Lake Ontario after a vehicle plunged into the waters off Oakville early Monday.
The body is of a passenger from the vehicle, Halton police said.
Divers from the service's marine unit brought the body to shore shortly before noon, nearly eight hours after the vehicle barrelled through a guard rail and became submerged in the water at the end of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East.
The driver, a man, 22, has been charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample, police said.
The man made it out of the vehicle safely, but he told officers that a person was still trapped inside.
Divers searched the water for the passenger, but did not initially locate anyone. The body was found on the shore of Lake Ontario.
A stretch of Maple Grove Drive was closed for several hours at Lakeshore Road East as officers investigated.