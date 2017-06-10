Water levels on Lake Ontario expected to rise, says conservation agency

A conservation agency says water levels on Lake Ontario are expected to rise at least another 14 centimetres over the next week.

Quinte Conservation says the lake is already 47 centimetres above average for this time of year, but not as high as it got in May 2017.

The group says Lake Ontario's water levels are influenced by several factors, including outflows from Lake Erie and local rainfall.

It says residents near the shore should secure or remove any items on their properties that are at risk from flood waters.

