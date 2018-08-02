2 trapped in vehicle submerged in Lake Ontario, police say

Emergency crews are trying to rescue two people trapped in a car submerged in Lake Ontario, police say.

Officers were called to the scene of a collision near Sugar Beach just after 10 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to reports of a car in the water at Lake Shore Blvd East and Parliament Street.

Bystanders jumped into the water and tried to break open the windows to help rescue the occupants, police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante says.

The Toronto police marine unit is in the water trying to locate the two people, she added.

Collision: Lake Shore Blvd E / Parliament St<br>- veh in the lake<br>- people reportedly trapped inside<br>-Marine Unit and Police on scene<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1418440?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1418440</a><br>^ka —@TPSOperations

