Ontario labour minister's office vandalized after bill to freeze minimum wage introduced

Ontario's Labour Minister Laurie Scott says her constituency office was broken into and vandalized hours after the government introduced a sweeping labour reform bill that would cap minimum wage.

Scott says the outside wall of her office in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., was spray-painted with a message that read "Attack Workers" and "We fight back $15."

She says local and provincial police are investigating the incident, which took place early this morning.

"We all know that there are going to be sensitive times ahead, but this crossed a line," House Leader Todd Smith told reporters on Friday.

He also suggested the vandalism may have been fuelled by comments made by Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley on Thursday, who was asked how labour leaders would fight back against the new legislation.

"He said 'stay tuned' and then we see this kind of activity happening in Lindsay," Smith said.

"This has gone too far, we want to draw a line in the sand here that this will not be acceptable."

The Ontario Federation of Labour says it is not connected to the incident.

"I want to be clear, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) does not support or condone violence against persons or property in any form," Chris Buckley said in a news release.

Premier Doug Ford has condemned the incident, saying such actions "have no place in our democracy."

The Tories announced Tuesday the minimum wage would be capped at $14 an hour until 2020 as part of a rollback of labour reforms introduced by the previous Liberal government.

The move was met with strong criticism from anti-poverty activists and organized labour who oppose the bill.

Christine, a woman who the CBC News has agreed not to identify to protect her job, works four part-time minimum wage jobs in Richmond Hill, Ont.

"We knew that this was coming, but it still feels like I was kicked in the stomach," she said in an interview on Metro Morning. "How is he for the people if he's not increasing minimum wage?"

