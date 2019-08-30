Labour Day long weekend: What's opened and closed in Toronto

The Labour Day long weekend is here, and there's plenty to do in the city and beyond.

Here is your guide to some of the events planned for the weekend, as well as what's open and what's closed.

Events

Toronto Air Show

It's the last weekend of the CNE, and that means it's time for the annual Toronto Air Show. The show, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, features the Royal Air Force's aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, which has performed approximately 5,000 times worldwide since 1965.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will also be conducting CH-148 Cyclone flypasts over the city.

The aircraft will be from 12 Wing Shearwater and the flypasts will take place around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday over the CNE grounds. On Saturday, the CH-148 will also do a flypast over the Forces and Families Day event at Lamport Stadium at around 2:30 p.m.

Artfest at the Distillery District

Throughout the weekend, artists will be showcasing various types of their artwork at the Artfest, which is being held at the Distillery District. There will be plenty of paintings, pottery, sculpture, glassware, unique jewelry, photography exhibits, and more. There will also be live music and gourmet food, as well as a free art workshop for kids. Admission to the arts festival is free.

Aga Khan Museum birthday party

The Aga Khan Museum is marking its fifth anniversary with a celebration this weekend. The party program includes Persian jazz, Filipino hip-hop, as well as a food fair, art activities, live music, dance classes, and free entrance to the Museum Collection. Admission to the museum will be free on Saturday and Sunday.

Toronto International Buskerfest

It's spontaneous, outrageous, fun, funny and fabulous; and it's happening at Woodbine Park this weekend. That's where street performers from around the world such as fire jugglers, magicians, aerial and acrobats artists, and musicians, will gather for the 20th annual Toronto International Buskerfest.

The event, which starts on Friday, raises money and awareness for epilepsy.

Toronto International Buskerfest raises money and awareness for epilepsy. (Bruce Reeve/CBC)

The event also features a Family Fun Zone where kids can have their faces painted, enjoy rides at the midway, interactive games, and a Be A Busker Zone — where kids can learn some of the arts that Buskers perform and trampoline fun. Admission to the event is by donation.

Ca-Rib, Jerk and BBQ Fest

If you like spice and barbecued food, then the Ca-Rib, Jerk and BBQ Fest is the place to be this weekend. Starting on Friday and until Labour Day, the event will have Downsview Park sizzling with Caribbean food and top reggae, dance hall and soca music artists. Tickets are required for the concerts.

What's open

Here's a list of what's open on Labour Day Monday.

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario.

Canada's Wonderland.

Casa Loma.

CN Tower.

Hockey Hall of Fame.

Ontario Science Centre.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.

Royal Ontario Museum.

Toronto Zoo.

Some City of Toronto outdoor pools — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Splash pads available on Labour Day.

The City's swimming beaches will be open and supervised from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fort York and Spadina Museum will also be open, as well as city-run golf courses.

Malls and shopping outlets

Bramalea City Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eaton Centre — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Promenade — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select Beer Stores — 21 GTA locations.

What's Closed

LCBO stores.

Dufferin Mall.

Erin Mills Town Centre.

Fairview Mall.

Scarborough Town Centre.

Sherway Gardens.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Government offices.

Municipal buildings and banks.

All Toronto Public Library branches.

Garbage collection — Curbside pickup is not provided on any Monday, but other solid waste collection will be affected too.

No mail delivery.

All indoor swimming pools will be closed on Labour Day.

City of Toronto recreation centres.

Road closures

Bloor Street West between Kipling and Prennan avenues — Until the end of December.

The following closures for the Labour Day parade will be in place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

University Avenue from Richmond to Dundas streets.

Armoury Street from University to Chestnut Street.

Centre Avenue from Armoury to Dundas.

Queen Street West from Bay to Dufferin streets.

Dufferin from Queen to the Exhibition Grounds.

The parade leaves Queen Street West and University Avenue at 10 a.m. and will head west on Queen Street West to Dufferin Street, then turn south and enter the CNE grounds at Dufferin Gate.

TTC