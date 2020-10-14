Long lines at Markham gym spark fears members from Toronto are skirting COVID-19 restrictions

A member of a Markham gym says long lineups at the facility are raising suspicions that some people are going there to circumvent restrictions in nearby COVID-19 hotspots.

Avo Pirjanian, who belongs to an LA Fitness, says he is concerned that the people in the lineup are coming from Toronto, where daily case counts of COVID-19 are considerably higher than they are in York Region and where, last week, the provincial government ordered gyms, among other destinations, to close for at least 28 days.

Pirjanian said he was able to walk into the LA Fitness location at 8555 Woodbine Ave. last week before the new restrictions were imposed in Toronto.

"Typically, you just walk right in as soon as it's open. Last few days, ever since the Toronto shutdown happened from Saturday, it's been lineups around the corner," Pirjanian said.

"To have people from other locations that are high risk to COVID obviously and come to a place like a gym, where you have sweat and easy risk of it being transferred from one person to another, it's a risk to my family."

Avo Pirjanian, who belongs to LA Fitness in Markham, says he is concerned that people are coming from Toronto, where daily case counts of COVID-19 are considerably higher. Gyms in York Region have not been ordered to close. (Chris Glover)

CBC News obtained video of long lineups shot early one morning in front of the the Markham LA Fitness location.

Pirjanian said it's frustrating and it's concerning for members who use the location regularly. He added he has family members considered at high risk of getting seriously ill if they were to become infected with COVID-19, and has been careful himself and followed public health guidelines.

CBC Toronto asked LA Fitness's corporate head office to comment on Tuesday, but so far it has not responded.

A manager at the Markham location who declined to be named, however, said there is no protocol in place to stop members from Toronto coming to the facility to work out.

Members able to get around 'very easy loophole'

When the province tightened restrictions, LA Fitness members had their memberships frozen. But to unfreeze their memberships, they simply have their tags scanned in a club that is available to them, the manager told CBC Toronto.

"It's a very easy loophole to get around for these members," the manager said.

WATCH | CBC Toronto reports on concerns about the use of gyms by people from COVID-19 hotspots:

Concern is growing over people leaving COVID-19 hotspots to use gyms in other regions 2:28 Just days after gyms in Toronto and Peel Region were ordered closed due to surging COVID-19 infections, there's growing concern in some parts of the GTA that people are travelling outside of areas with restrictions to places where fitness centres are still open. CBC Toronto's Chris Glover reports. 2:28

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, when asked about the problem, said it's a question of corporate responsibility.

"If, in fact, this is true and this is happening, I find it absolutely ridiculous that a company that's in business promoting health and good lifestyles is, in fact, going against that very philosophy by welcoming people from other regions," Scarpitti said.

Other franchise gyms in Markham, including GoodLife Fitness, are not allowing members from Toronto to use the facilities.

Ryan Salvador, studio manager at Markham's Orangetheory Fitness, says: 'We actually catch these people ahead of time. The main thing is that we do our part in terms of flattening the curve and keeping everyone safe.' (Chris Glover/CBC)

Ryan Salvador, studio manager at Markham's Orangetheory Fitness, said the gym is blocking people from out of town from booking.

"We actually catch these people ahead of time," Salvador said. "The main thing is that we do our part in terms of flattening the curve and keeping everyone safe."