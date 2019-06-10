Man charged in deadly Chinatown shooting sentenced to life without parole for 22 years

Kyle Sparks MacKinnon, who was charged in a deadly Chinatown shooting in 2016, was on Monday sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 22 years.

MacKinnon and his half brother Jahmal Richardson each faced trial for two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, and one count of attempted murder.

The two men were accused of unleashing a hail of bullets outside New Ho King restaurant on Jan. 31, 2016.

The shooting left two young fathers dead and three other people wounded.

In January this year, Richardson was acquitted of all charges.

However, MacKinnon was found guilty on both charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Mackinnon was found not guilty of attempted murder.