Beloved former Raptor Kyle Lowry is getting a street named after him in Toronto

Though his name is already etched in the hearts of many Canadian basketball fans, beloved former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry and the rest of the 2019 NBA championship team will soon be honoured with streets named after them.

On Monday, the city is formally announcing eight new street names at Don Mills Crossing at the northeast corner of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, in a 60-acre site that is set to feature residential, office and retail buildings, alongside parks and a new community centre.

Lowry, who was a key figure in the Raptors' 2019 NBA title run before signing with the Miami Heat last August, is one of several figures being honoured with a street name — Kyle Lowry Road. The team itself is also being honoured with a roadway dubbed Champions Road.

Others being honoured include former Toronto Maple Leaf Mike Palmateer, hockey coach Joe D'Angelo, lawyer and community volunteer Marjorie Hiley, author and musician Paul Quarrington, Olympian Steve Podborski, and renowned architect Raymond Moriyama.

A street-naming ceremony is scheduled for Monday.