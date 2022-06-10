Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Beloved former Raptor Kyle Lowry is getting a street named after him in Toronto

Though his name is already etched in the hearts of many Canadian basketball fans, beloved former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry and the rest of the 2019 championship team will soon be honoured with streets named after them.

2019 NBA championship team, former Maple Leaf, immigration lawyer and architect among those honoured

CBC News ·
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, left, and former guard Kyle Lowry, right, celebrate during the 2019 NBA championship parade in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. Lowry and the rest of the 2019 team will be honoured with street names in the city at a ceremony on Monday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

On Monday, the city is formally announcing eight new street names at Don Mills Crossing at the northeast corner of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, in a 60-acre site that is set to feature residential, office and retail buildings, alongside parks and a new community centre.

Lowry, who was a key figure in the Raptors' 2019 NBA title run before signing with the Miami Heat last August, is one of several figures being honoured with a street name — Kyle Lowry Road. The team itself is also being honoured with a roadway dubbed Champions Road.

Others being honoured include former Toronto Maple Leaf Mike Palmateer, hockey coach Joe D'Angelo, lawyer and community volunteer Marjorie Hiley, author and musician Paul Quarrington, Olympian Steve Podborski, and renowned architect Raymond Moriyama.

A street-naming ceremony is scheduled for Monday.

