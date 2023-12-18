Pair charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 25-year-old Orillia man

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder after the suspicious death of a man in Orillia last week, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Andrew Street South around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found Kyle Farrows, 25, dead, OPP said in a news release.

After an autopsy over the weekend, Farrows' death was ruled a homicide and the two accused, ages 18 and 36 — from Midland and Orillia, respectively — were arrested and charged.

The pair remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia Monday, the release said.

Investigators have set up a dedicated tip line for the case at 1-844-677-9413. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to come forward.