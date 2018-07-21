Man drowns in Lake Ontario near Kew Gardens

A man drowned at the beach adjacent to Kew Gardens on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto police and paramedics.

Officers were called to the beach on Lake Ontario shortly after 3:20 p.m. for a report that the man had gone under and not resurfaced.

Lifeguards searched the area for a number of minutes before they were able to find him and pull him from the lake.

Paramedics the man rushed to hospital, where he pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were unable to confirm his age, but paramedics said he was in his 30s.

According to police, there is "nothing suspicious" about the drowning but officers continue to investigate the man's death.