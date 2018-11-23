LET'S SURVIVE FOREVER.

That's the name of the infinity mirrored room the Art Gallery of Ontario plans to purchase from world-renowned artist Yayoi Kusama — that is, if its crowdfunding campaign is successful. And yes, it's always spelled in all-caps, the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) said.

Over 3,000 people have already chipped in a contribution to permanently acquire the brand new Kusama installation, even though they hadn't seen it until now.

The AGO said its campaign has brought in around half of the $1.3 million it needs to buy the work, but it's hoping more people donate on next week's "Giving Tuesday," a day devoted to donations following "Black Friday" shopping.

Here's a look inside the room:

The art gallery is crowdfunding to buy the permanent installation. 0:37

The major installation, which will be given a special place at the downtown Toronto gallery, features mirrored orbs on the ground and suspended from the ceiling — similar to the work Narcissus Garden, which dominated a large room in the AGO during last year's ultra-popular Kusama exhibit.

There's also a mirrored rectangular column inside the LED-lit room, which creates what's said to feel like an infinity room inside an infinity room.

The work of Yayoi Kusama, pictured here, was celebrated during a special exhibit at the AGO last year that the gallery said attracted some 169,000 people. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Four people will be able to fit in the room, which is set to arrive in spring of 2019.

The AGO said more than 169,000 people checked out the Infinity Mirrors exhibit last year, which featured a number of rooms created by the Japanese artist along with other works of her art.

To date, just 17 museums around the world are home to one of Kusama's mirrored rooms.