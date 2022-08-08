Ticket-holders outraged after Kultureland Festival abruptly changes venues, artists cancel

Some ticketholders say they're outraged after a music festival abruptly changed venues, providing short notice to visitors who were traveling from far and wide to attend the concert.

The Kultureland Festival was scheduled to take place at Markham Fairgrounds today, but it quickly changed venues to the Ajax Downs Racetrack right as doors were about to open in Markham at 4 p.m.

The festival celebrates Afro-fusion and R&B music. Its first day was yesterday in Markham, but today ticket-holders were abruptly asked to drive over to Ajax after a last-minute announcement.

It's created logistical problems for ticket-holders, who are complaining about many problems plaguing the festival this year.

"It's really unfortunate for people who came all this way from far locations," said Nangoh Sarrah Traore. "They didn't update us until the last minute."

Traore was one of several ticket-holders who reached the Markham Fair Grounds, which were empty, with security guards informing those arriving that the festival had moved to Ajax and would start two hours later.

"We spent a lot of money for the event, so we're going to go," Traore added.

Over at the Ajax Downs, a cluttered parking lot with ticket-holders in queue was the scene as festival tents were raised in haste to get the show started.

It did little to cheer up ticket-holders, who had also learned that some performers had cancelled.

"We planned the whole weekend according to the festival," Sarina Perera said. "I'm disappointed, it's been a long day, and a lot of money."

Perera said that Sunday's festival was supposed to begin at noon but was postponed until 4 p.m., before it was relocated to Ajax and postponed again to 6 p.m.

"We paid for a full day, but now it's just 6 to 11," Perera said. "It's very unorganized."

Ticket-holders arrived at Ajax Downs Racetrack to queue for the start of the festival, which they say had seen problems with start times and artist cancellations, in addition to the last-minute venue change. (CBC)

Some ticket-holders are questioning whether or not they'll patronize to the festival next year after paying so much money.

Beheshta Morad, who finally reached Ajax with her friends to attend the festival, said they spent $374 in total. She added that on the festival's first day on Saturday, there were delays and cancellations too.

Those who paid for VIP tickets, like Morad, were mixed into general admissions, effectively rendering their ticket upgrade pointless.

"I feel scammed, they promised all these people would come, and they're telling us on short notice they're not coming," she said.

There were no refunds for tickets either. "All ticket sales are final. No refunds or ticket transfers," the festival's website states.