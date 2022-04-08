Kristyn Wong-Tam to leave city council, run as NDP candidate in upcoming June election

Toronto city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam will not be seeking re-election for city council in October after announcing she will run as an Ontario NDP candidate in the upcoming June election.

In a statement posted to her website Friday morning, Wong-Tam said she decided to throw her hat in the ring for MPP for Toronto Centre "after a great deal of consideration and conversations with my family and close friends."

Wong-Tam has been city councillor for the area for almost 12 years.

"My love for Toronto Centre and our neighbourhoods runs deep. It is my home," Wong-Tam said.

Suze Morrison, who is the current NDP MPP for Toronto Centre, announced earlier this week that she will not seek re-election.

"The amazing Ward 13 team will continue to work at full speed to support residents as well as the interim Councillor and ensure a smooth transition after the next municipal election," Wong-Tam said.

"To the Mayor, Members of City Council and the Toronto Public Service, working alongside you has been a life-transforming experience and even more so during a global health pandemic."