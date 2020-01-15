Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Scarborough shooting

A Toronto man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who was shot outside a residential building in Scarborough in late December.

Koshin Yusuf, 26, died of gunshot wounds in the area of McCowan Road and Trudelle Street, north of Eglinton Avenue East, police said in a news release.

Yusuf is Toronto's 76th homicide victim of 2019.

Policed announced on Wednesday that officers carried out multiple search warrants in Toronto, and then arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with first-degree murder.

A handgun was also seized, police said in a news release.

Police arrived at the address where the shooting took place, 400 McCowan Rd., in the early morning hours of Dec. 29.

Police say a handgun was seized as part of the investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Police said in a news release that Yusuf was approached by two people who produced firearms and fired several shots. The two then fled.

Officers found Yusuf suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. The residence is a Toronto Community Housing building.

On an online fundraising page, organizer Ilwaad Yusuf said that Yusuf was her brother.

"Koshin was a man whose presence was a beacon of sincerity, generosity and kindness," she wrote. "A brother who had a smile so infectious even the burdened would share in his joy.

"A son who lost his father as a child but grew up to be the warmth of his mother's heart. A caring, selfless soul that leaves behind a broken hearted family."