Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family files complaint with police oversight body, claims misconduct, negligence

The family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell to her death from her 24th-floor apartment balcony last spring while police were in her home, has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD).

The public complaint comes a few months after the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) cleared five Toronto police officers of wrongdoing in the death of the 29-year-old. It was filed by Korchinski-Paquet's father Peter Korchinski, and shared with CBC News by the family's lawyer.

In the lengthy complaint, Korchinski-Paquet's family says it wants the independent civilian oversight agency to recommend an investigation into various aspects of the case, and the SIU's response, centring on allegations of police misconduct and neglect of duty.

The complaint says no one in the family saw any police officers act in a way that showed they were following de-escalation techniques, or acting on mental health training.

"Regis is a Black and Indigenous person who was living with a disability she did not understand; and the side effects of which she could not control ... As best she could, she coped with unpredictable seizures that were severely disruptive, and destabilizing to her mood," the complaint reads.

"On occasions where Regis proved more than the family could manage, they called for emergency services. Every single time the family made such emergency calls, their expectation was that the police officers and first responders who attended were trained to handle the situation."

Toronto police declined to comment on the complaint, citing the OIPRD process. Similarly, the OIPRD itself would neither comment, nor confirm receipt of the complaint.

"The director believes that commenting on allegations of police misconduct in the media would compromise his ability to then investigate these allegations in a fair manner," a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.

Special Investigations Unit named in complaint

The sole agency that would respond to questions from CBC News was the SIU, which is also named in the complaint.

In it, the family alleges that the SIU's characterization of Korchinski-Paquet and the events surrounding her death as laid out in the agency's report was "inconsistent" with what they knew about her, and missing "crucial information."

The family also alleges that while the SIU was conducting its investigation, "leaks of information were being passed to news outlets regarding the direction of their investigation."

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon refuted those allegations in an emailed statement.

"The SIU stands by the factual findings made in its report," Hudon said.

"With respect to the suggestion that information was 'leaked' by the SIU, the SIU is unaware of any unauthorized releases of information from its office."