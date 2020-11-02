Legally blind senior knits dozens of hats for homeless youth during pandemic

As a mother of four with nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Iefje Eriks Glasz has always managed to keep busy.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began and she wasn't able to visit with family as much, Glasz turned to something that she has been doing since her childhood in the Netherlands: knitting.

The 93-year-old has knitted more than 75 hats for charity since April, despite losing her eyesight five years ago and becoming legally blind.

Glasz's project was geared toward helping children at Covenant House Toronto, an agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk.

Close-knit bond

She says it's a cause that's close to her heart because she has a granddaughter who was homeless at one point in their life.

After her family's experience, Glasz says she felt she could do something to help young people who find themselves in a similar situation.

"Winters are cold in Canada and I thought with teenagers being out on the street that it might be a good thing for them to have warm ears," she said.

Glasz has been knitting for nearly 90 years now. She learned the craft from her "Oma," or grandmother, when she was just four years old.

Iefje Eriks Glasz uses a knitting machine to make sweaters out of sheeps' wool in the Netherlands as a teenager. (Submitted by Patti Glasz)

Later, she immigrated to Canada after the Second World War and raised her four daughters as a single mom.

Patti Glasz, her second eldest daughter, says her mother has been knitting for as long as she can remember.

"She's always had a needle and some yarn in her hand. She's the tiniest woman but her heart is just so big," said Patti.

Knitting during the pandemic

Shortly after COVID-19 emergency measures were put in place in the spring, Patti says, her mother called and asked her to buy some yarn because she had run out, but wanted to start knitting hats for Covenant House.

"You can't say no to your mom, so I said sure I'll get you yarn. Then I hung up and thought I know nothing about knitting, I know nothing about yarn and the stores have all closed, so where do I go?"

She turned to her neighbourhood Facebook page for the Bloor West, High Park and Junction communities. Patti asked if anyone in the area could spare some yarn or wool, and she hoped for the best. To her surprise, several people reached out.

Iefje Eriks Glasz looks over a white scarf she's knitted while speaking with one of her daughters. (Submitted by Patti Glasz)

Eventually Patti picked up supplies from six different people and got them back to her mother at her long-term care facility in Brampton, Holland Christian Homes.

In the months since then, Glasz has been knitting warm winter hats almost everyday. She even enlisted the help of a friend and fellow resident, Bonnie Broekema, who helps to finish the tops of some hats.

Hats find new home

It wasn't always clear that the homemade hats would make it to Covenant House, however.

First, provincial restrictions on long-term care residents meant that Glasz couldn't deliver them herself, even if she was physically capable of doing so. Further, Covenant House had not been accepting donations of clothes and other personal items throughout the pandemic for public health reasons.

After hearing about Glasz's story through Patti and having several discussions around safety procedures, however, the agency decided to make an exception for her hats.

In October, Patti was finally able to stop by Covenant House and deliver them.

Tejika Chand, a youth worker and shift co-ordinator with Covenant House Toronto, accepted the donations.

"These small acts of kindness can go a long way. They're so heartfelt and it's really what we need right now, especially in these times. It means a lot," Chand said.

Patti Glasz donates dozens of colourful hats her mother made to Tejika Chand, a youth worker and shift co-ordinator with Covenant House Toronto. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

While everyone may not be able to knit or have the time to make dozens of hats by hand, Chand says there are plenty of other ways people can help out.

Although the agency is still not accepting physical goods, they are accepting donations like prepaid Presto cards and gift cards that come in $5 denominations for retail stores, pharmacies and fast food restaurants.

Glasz told CBC Toronto that after hearing about her hats finally getting into the hands of the youth she says it makes her happy.

"It feels good and it's a sense of accomplishment. It may be a drop in the bucket for some but I think it's helpful for the people who need it," she said.