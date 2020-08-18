Knife found at east end playground, Toronto police warn

Toronto police are warning parents to be on the lookout after a knife was found on a playground in the city's east end.

Police said the weapon was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a play area in the Broadview and Danforth Avenues area. Nobody was hurt.

Const. Michelle Flannery said at this time, police believe it's an isolated incident, but parents should still check playground equipment before letting their kids play.

No one has been arrested, but police are looking for anyone who may have more information about the incident.