Police release images of suspect in 'random attack' on elderly woman at Kipling Station

The man allegedly knocked an 85-year-old woman unconscious

Toronto Police have released images of the man alleged to have assaulted an 85-year-old woman at Kipling Station Thursday. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released images of the man alleged to have assaulted an 85-year-old woman at Kipling Station on Thursday. 

In the pictures, the man is wearing dark clothing and a hat. Police described him as being six feet tall and in his 30s. 

Police were called to Kipling Station around 11:15 a.m. when the woman was knocked unconscious in what they are calling a "random attack."

A spokesperson with Toronto police said the woman was walking through the station when a man ran up to her and punched her in the face.
Police described the man as six feet tall and in his 30s. (Toronto Police Service)

She was transported to hospital with injuries.

The TTC said it's helping police with the investigation. Thursday's attack was the latest in a string of incidents on TTC property, and the second at Kipling Station in as many months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

