Police release images of suspect in 'random attack' on elderly woman at Kipling Station
The man allegedly knocked an 85-year-old woman unconscious
Toronto police have released images of the man alleged to have assaulted an 85-year-old woman at Kipling Station on Thursday.
In the pictures, the man is wearing dark clothing and a hat. Police described him as being six feet tall and in his 30s.
Police were called to Kipling Station around 11:15 a.m. when the woman was knocked unconscious in what they are calling a "random attack."
She was transported to hospital with injuries.
The TTC said it's helping police with the investigation. Thursday's attack was the latest in a string of incidents on TTC property, and the second at Kipling Station in as many months.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.