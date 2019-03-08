Etobicoke's 'Spaghetti Junction' to be closed all weekend as bridges come down

You may have to find alternate routes if you're travelling in Etobicoke's Six Points neighbourhood over the next few days.

Kipling Avenue will be completely closed off between Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m on Tuesday.

This closure at the interchange — commonly referred to as "Spaghetti Junction" — will allow crews to remove the two bridges over Kipling Avenue.

It's the city's next step in transforming the intersection from a dizzying highway-like junction into a pedestrian-friendly area, marking a major moment in a city plan that has been in the works for over a decade.

The leveling of the bridges and the elimination of several on-and off-ramps will make way for ground-level intersections, more sidewalks, and bike lanes.

Kipling Station will also be redeveloped into a "mobility hub," integrating the subway and TTC buses, GO Transit trains and buses and MiWay bus services.

24-hour construction

The city says construction will take place 24 hours a day to complete the bridge removal as quickly as possible.

The overnight work will involve loud noise from operations such cutting, grinding and removing concrete.

"The community has been informed and has been advised, but they should know that for the next few days there will be significant noise overnight because of the construction," said Brad Ross, the city's chief communications officer.

Drivers should expect delays and increased traffic on nearby streets.

Ross says there "will be lots of signage posted in and around the area to help people detour around the construction," adding there are also "a number of alternatives people can use."

Alternate routes to travel north on Kipling Avenue:



• Travel west on Dundas Street West (south of Bloor Street West), north on Aukland Road and east on Bloor Street West to rejoin Kipling Avenue

• Travel west on Dundas Street West (north of Bloor Street West) and use the Dundas/Kipling ramp to re-join Kipling Avenue.



Alternate routes to travel south on Kipling Avenue:

Travel west on Bloor Street West, south on Aukland Road and east on Dundas Street West to re-join Kipling Avenue.

Travel south on Dunbloor Road and west on Dundas Street West to re-join Kipling Avenue.

A city rendering released as part of the Six Points redevelopment plans shows far wider sidewalks than currently exist. Bike lakes and street furniture will also be new additions.

Redevelopment on track, city says

Ross says the second phase of the Six Points redevelopment is on track.

Following the removal of the bridges, "the work will then be to reconfigure the entire area and that, as I understand, is still on schedule for spring of 2020, he said.

When complete the design will feature:

A new road network and at-grade intersection at Dundas, Bloor and Kipling.

Complete streets with improved pedestrian facilities, wide boulevards, trees, street furniture.

Improved access to Kipling Subway Station, cycling facilities and separated bike lanes installed on all major streets.

New land available for potential uses such as parkettes, public art installations, development and other amenities.

A district energy plan.

"It was originally designed when Toronto was very much a automobile, car focused city," said Ross.

"That is changing as the city changes. It's now recognized that having pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods actually bring greater vibrancy to a community," he said.