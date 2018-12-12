Male dead after found in vehicle with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke

A male is dead after being found in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds in Kingsview Village Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle into a tree at the intersection of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard at 6:21 p.m.

The victim was found by investigators in the driver's seat without vital signs. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Police later said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Islington Avenue is closed in both directions from Kingsview Boulevard to St Andrews Boulevard, just north of Dixon Road. Police are asking for commuters to use an alternate route.