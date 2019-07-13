Kingston man, 23, charged in violent robbery of woman in Toronto condo elevator

A Kingston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent robbery of a woman inside a condo elevator last month in Toronto.

The charges include:

Robbery.

Uttering threats of bodily harm.

Theft under.

Failure to comply with a probation order.

Use of a credit card obtained by crime.

Criminal harassment, watch and beset.

The man, 23, is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom at College Park on July 24.

A security camera mounted inside the elevator captured the entire incident.

According to police, the alleged theft occurred at a residential building in the area of St. Clair Avenue W. and Avenue Road on June 1. Police were called to the area at 11:20 p.m.

Police said the man followed a woman, 35, into the elevator, assaulted her and stole her purse after a struggle. The man had allegedly indicated he had a weapon.

A 50-second security camera video released of the incident shows the man grabbing the woman and her purse and pulling her to the floor.

The video also shows him leaving the elevator, then coming back in, pushing her out of the elevator, wiping his fingerprints off an elevator call button, picking up her eyeglasses that had fallen on the floor, then fleeing.