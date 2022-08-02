Kingston, Ont. man facing impaired driving charges after fatal hit and run in Toronto

A 42-year-old Kingston, Ont. man is facing impaired driving and criminal negligence charges after a fatal hit and run in Toronto on the weekend.

In a news release on Monday, Toronto police said two vehicles collided in the area of Wilson Avenue and Clayson Road, near Highway 401 and Highway 400, on Saturday at about 3:35 a.m.

One of the vehicles hit a pedestrian and the driver of that vehicle fled the scene. He was later located and arrested. The pedestrian, a man, 22, was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing Wilson Avenue at Clayson Road southbound when a Black 2007 Lincoln Navigator, eastbound on Wilson Avenue, hit a westbound white Mazda 3. The Mazda was stopped for a red light at Clayson Avenue. The Lincoln then struck the pedestrian.

The accused has been charged with: impaired driving causing death; criminal negligence causing death; failure to stop at accident scene causing death; driving while prohibited; and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The man is due to appear in court on Tuesday via video link.

Police are asking local residents, business and drivers who may have security or dashboard camera footage of the area or collision to come forward.

