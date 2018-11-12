Rogue snow blowing inspired Kingston to create good neighbour guidelines

Kingston residents fed-up with neighbours who rake leaves onto their lawns or hold smoky outdoor fires now have a new way to politely let them know they should knock it off.

After a motion passed in council, Kingston city staff plan to write good neighbour guidelines covering classic conflict points like snow and leaves.

Coun. Jim Neill is hoping that guidelines for neighbours help keep the peace in Kingston's neighbourhoods. (City of Kingston)

Once published, the guidelines will "give a neighbour an opportunity to pick up a copy, highlight it, drop it off with a neighbour," said Coun. Jim Neill.

Neill's hopeful that these kinds of gentle neighbourly nudges, using the guidelines as backup, will help avert the worst of what he calls "fence disputes" before they escalate.

The idea for the guidelines was sparked by a very Canadian conflict: snow blowing.

"A kind of recurring issue seems to be primarily people blowing snow onto neighbour's properties," said Neill in an interview on Ontario Morning.

Most cases, he said, are resolved through a civil conversation. The five per cent that aren't end up on the radar of city councillors, who often struggle to help.

"Often there's no way to resolve it without angering both parties," he said.

Calgary has already created guidelines for neighbours, with summaries of issues like property lines and hedge and shrub-trimming responsibilities.

Inspired, Neill put forward a motion that Kingston look at best practices and do the same. It passed 11-2, he said.

"[We're] looking for some way to nudge people into doing the right thing," he said.

Unfortunately, the draft guidelines won't be ready until spring — after the snow blowing season has come and gone.