Somewhere between a person's first piggy bank and their first rent payment, they're expected to learn about managing money.

For Ryan Cummings, those lessons came a little late: he was a student, living on his own, when he found himself overspending on a credit card and racking up interest.

"It took a long time for me to pay off and get it all sorted out and get my credit rating back on track," he said during a Friday interview with Ontario Morning.

Now a third-year accounting student at St. Lawrence College, he's looking to use what he now knows to help a new generation of young people learn to handle its money.

The second edition of the Kingston Youth Financial Literacy Symposium was held this week, with 200 Grade 7 and 8 students learning about everything from the cost of living to how to parse real needs from wants.

Cummings, who is a co-organizer of the symposium, said it got started because "we noticed there was a lack of financial literacy going on within the Ontario school system."

Cummings says they hope to expand the symposium in future years to include even more students. (Submitted by Colton Leonard)

The province has since added a section on financial literacy to its curriculum for Grade 10 students, and Cummings says the event lays the groundwork for that.

"Then they have a bit more knowledge of the terms that they'll be learning," he said.

He said that after last year's symposium, he had the chance to speak to two participants four months later — and was excited to learn that much of what he'd taught them seems to have stuck.

"They remembered a lot about budgeting, and a lot about their needs versus wants," he said. "They actually paid attention, they were listening to us."

With the success of the last two years, he says they're looking to expand in the coming years to give an even bigger batch of middle schoolers their first taste of financial literacy.