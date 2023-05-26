The King's Plate rides again: North America's oldest stakes race returns after 72 years

The King’s Plate was last run in 1951. Since then, it has been known as the Queen’s Plate. But with King Charles now on the throne, Woodbine Racetrack is once again hosting the race named in the honour of the ruling monarch.

Jockeys will ride their mounts in the King's Plate once again this August — more than 70 years since the last race by that name.

The last jockey to capture the crown in 1951 was Alf Bavington, who brought Major Factor from the back of the pack to win the race by a length.

CBC Toronto's Greg Ross went to the track and met up with Bavington's daughter, Georgina MacDougal, who shared memories of her dad, and the cherished times immersed in the sport of kings.

