3 injured in west end stabbing that may be linked to road rage

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a stabbing early Monday that may be linked to road rage, Toronto police say.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of King Street W. and Beaty Avenue, according to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:15 a.m.

Police believe that a man got out of a vehicle and three other men got out of another vehicle. The first man allegedly stabbed the other three, got back into his vehicle and drove westbound on King Street, Sidhu said.

Toronto paramedics said they took two men to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third man suffered minor injuries, police said.

Sidhu said investigators are looking at whether the stabbing was sparked by road rage and are trying to determine what may have led up to the incident.

No suspect description has been released.