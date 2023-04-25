Police identify body found in King Township, deem death a homicide

Officers with York Regional Police's homicide unit have identified the body of a man found in King Township Sunday morning, and say they are investigating his death as a murder.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police identified the victim as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath, from Montreal. Police say they believe his death was a "targeted incident."

Ramnath's body was found on Sunday morning after police received a call from a person who was walking their dog along a trail near Dufferin Street and 15th road, which is near Seneca College's King Campus.

Police say an autopsy was conducted on Monday and his death has been deemed a homicide, but a cause of death was not released.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help retrace Ramnath's whereabouts before his death, or anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage in the area, to contact police.