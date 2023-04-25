Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Police identify body found in King Township, deem death a homicide

Officers with York Regional Police’s homicide unit have identified the body of a man found in King Township Sunday morning, and say they are investigating his death as a murder.

Investigators say victim was 18-year-old Montreal man Zackhry Ramnath

CBC News ·
Police tape surrounding an area where a body was found in King Township.
Police say Montreal man Zackhry Ramnath's body was found on Sunday morning after police received a call from a person who was walking their dog along a trail near Dufferin Street and 15th road, which is near Seneca College's King Campus. (CBC)

Officers with York Regional Police's homicide unit have identified the body of a man found in King Township Sunday morning, and say they are investigating his death as a murder.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police identified the victim as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath, from Montreal. Police say they believe his death was a "targeted incident."

Ramnath's body was found on Sunday morning after police received a call from a person who was walking their dog along a trail near Dufferin Street and 15th road, which is near Seneca College's King Campus.

Police say an autopsy was conducted on Monday and his death has been deemed a homicide, but a cause of death was not released.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help retrace Ramnath's whereabouts before his death, or anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage in the area, to contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now