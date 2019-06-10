3 sent to hospital after streetcar collides with SUV, derails

Three people have been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a streetcar collided with an SUV and derailed at the corner of King Street West and University Avenue in downtown Toronto on Monday.

Police were called to the scene just before 7:00 a.m., Toronto Police Const. Caroline de Kloet said.

The impact of the crash pushed the 504 King streetcar off its tracks, De Kloet said. She added it was unclear how many people were in the streetcar at the time.

TTC riders there is no service on the King Street cars (King & University) until this is cleared up. Hopefully no one was hurt <a href="https://t.co/49RKI1Ky7k">pic.twitter.com/49RKI1Ky7k</a> —@Monicadz24

Police have closed the intersection off for at least five hours for the investigation. In a tweet, police said it will require "heavy equipment" to clear the scene.

"This is a significant derailment. Advise to plan accordingly," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted.

The King streetcar route is being diverted eastbound via Spadina Avenue to Queen Street West and back down Church Street. From the west, it is being diverted via York Street to Queen Street West and back down Spadina Avenue.

Shuttle buses are also running.