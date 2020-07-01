Nightclub on King Street West to be charged after allegedly holding party amid pandemic

Toronto police say a nightclub on King Street West is facing a charge after it allegedly held a large party without physical distancing measures in place on Friday.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the owner, manager and corporation of Goldie, a nightclub located at 619 King Street W. near Portland Street, will be charged with failure to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

Police allege that the nightclub was operating indoors on Friday evening, contrary to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

An estimated 125 to 150 people were inside the club, which has no outdoor patio or seating areas and no permit for outdoor service of any kind, police said in the release.

Patrons were allegedly allowed into the club through the rear..

"There were no social distancing measures enforced," police said.

Police said they investigated and have given information gleaned from the investigation to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

The province has been under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 17. The state of emergency has been extended until July 15.

According to the Ontario government, social gatherings are limited to 10 people or less to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Toronto has entered Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan, but local restaurants and bars are not yet allowed to offer dine-in service.



Anyone who has more information is urged to call police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).