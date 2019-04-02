King Street pilot project should be permanent, city staff report says

The King Street pilot project should be made permanent, according to a new city report, which will go to a vote at council's executive committee next week.

The pilot project, which prioritizes streetcar traffic along King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis streets, has been in force since November 2017.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory said he will vote in favour of making the transit corridor permanent at next week's executive committee meeting.

"I believe this bold action is the right thing to do for our modern and growing city," he said.

More to come.