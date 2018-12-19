Man killed, woman injured in downtown double shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting downtown overnight on Wednesday, according to Toronto police.

The fatal incident occurred just hours after another man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the city's north end. In all, there were more than five shootings over the course of about 24 hours on Tuesday and into the early morning hours today.

Multiple shots rang out around 12:15 a.m. on King Street W., near Brant Street, said Duty Insp. Darren Alldrit. Several people in the area made calls to police, he added.

A group of officers were nearby on Spadina Avenue doing a roadside spot check for impaired drivers and ran to the scene.

They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, Alldrit said. Both were transported to hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman's injuries are not life-threatening, according to Alldrit.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. There was no suspect description available in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Investigators are appealing for any information or video from witnesses or local business owners. Members of the public can contact police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

King Street was closed throughout the night between Portland and Spadina for the investigation, but it has since reopened to traffic.

Meanwhile, hours earlier, just before 8 p.m., police found a man with gunshot wounds near the corner of Keele Street and Ingram Drive in York.

His injuries were life-threatening, police said, and he was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.