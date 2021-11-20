King Street pedestrian bridge undergoing structural assessment following fire

The King Street pedestrian bridge is closed as city engineers evaluate its structural soundness following a Friday night fire.

Toronto police said they were called to the Liberty Village bridge with reports of a blaze at 7:55 p.m. on Friday. People nearby called in, reporting "small explosions could be heard," a police spokesperson told CBC News.

Photos posted to a neighbourhood Facebook group show strong flames overtaking a section of the bridge.

The area was evacuated quickly, police said and there have been no reported injuries. According to the police report, the fire was out by 8:30.

From what they can tell so far, police said the fire appears to have started in a tent.

The bridge is now closed. The city put up barriers to keep people out as its structural engineers evaluate "the condition of the bridge."

"Further inspections are required and are being coordinated as quickly as possible," city spokesperson Alex Burke said via email.

On Saturday afternoon, the police spokesperson said the Fire Marshall has deemed arson to be the cause of the fire.

Toronto Fire Chief Armondo Schiarizza said earlier that the scene is being held for a criminal investigation.