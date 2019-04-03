King City dog owners warned about possible poisoning in park after canines become sick

Dog owners in King City are being warned to keep their canines leashed after tainted food was reportedly left in a number of spots in a township park.

York Regional Police are investigating.

The Township of King City said in a news release this week that its staff was made aware of suspicious activity in Memorial Park, near King Road and Keele Street, late last week. King City is north of Toronto.

A woman was observed dropping bits of food, believed to be nuts, raisins and breadcrumbs, as she walked in the park and on nearby Patton Street. The township said samples were taken and the food will be tested for toxins.

Dog owners have reported that their pets became ill after eating unknown food in the area, but the township said it has not yet confirmed a link between the reported illnesses and the food left by the woman.

The township said it has also received reports of dead wildlife.

Don't let dogs walk out of view, owners told

"Our most important priority is keeping animals safe," Chris Fasciano, director of parks, recreation and culture for the township, said in the release.

"We're advising people to keep their dogs on a leash and don't let them walk alone outside of their view. It only takes a second for a dog to eat something on the ground."

Under the township's animal control bylaw, dogs must be leashed and not allowed to run at large.

Dog owners are urged to watch for the following symptoms of poisoning: