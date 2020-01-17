Skip to Main Content
Child, 5, seriously injured in attack on kindergarten north of Toronto
Toronto

Child, 5, seriously injured in attack on kindergarten north of Toronto

Police north of Toronto say they've arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly attacked kindergarten children at school and seriously injured one of them.

Police say accused jumped fence, swung curtain rod at children, striking one of them

The Canadian Press ·
York Regional Police say they responded to an incident around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary School in East Gwillimbury, Ont.  (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police north of Toronto say they've arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly attacked kindergarten children at school and seriously injured one of them.

York Regional Police say they responded to an incident around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary School in East Gwillimbury, Ont. 

Sgt. Andy Pattenden says the accused left a nearby home and hopped a fence into a playground where kindergarten children were on recess. 

Police allege he swung a curtain rod at the children, striking one of them before school staff and a Good Samaritan intervened, disarmed him and ushered the children inside the school. 

They say paramedics took the five-year-old student to hospital with a serious injury.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and common nuisance endangering life. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|