Former director of Ontario boys' summer camp denies grooming, sexual assault allegations

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

The longtime director of an Ontario boys' camp is denying all sexual misconduct allegations included in lawsuits filed earlier this year by a former student camper and a former staff member.

The statements of defence, which were first reported by the Toronto Star, respond to two separate lawsuits accusing the former director of Kilcoo Camp near Minden, Ont., of grooming, manipulation and sexual assault against a preteen student camper in the early 1990s and a young adult staff member beginning in the 2000s.

Lawyers for David Latimer, 61, filed statements of defence at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ont., in October, saying he treated both plaintiffs like any other student.

The lawsuits, filed on behalf of plaintiffs identified as J. Doe #1 and J. Doe #2 in July of this year, claimed a minimum of $5.5 million in damages from Latimer and Kilcoo Camp, which was accused of failing to protect the two plaintiffs.

Latimer was director of the camp from 1985 until he stepped down earlier this year. The camp, located approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Toronto on the shores of Gull Lake, operates a private summer camp for boys between the ages of 8 and 16, and outdoor educational programs for students throughout the year.

Lawyers for Kilcoo Camp, which is also named in the lawsuits, filed statements of defence of its own, denying any knowledge of assault or inappropriate relationships between Latimer and the plaintiffs.

J. Doe #1's allegations a 'complete shock,' Latimer argues

The first statement of claim, filed by a Toronto resident born in 1983 whose gender was not specified, stated J. Doe #1 attended a week-long outdoor education program at Kilcoo Camp two years in a row between 1990 and 1993.

During that time, Latimer "developed a close relationship" with them, giving them a special nickname and buying them gifts, the claim alleged. Toward the end of the first trip, according to the claim, Latimer drove J. Doe #1 on a golf cart across the campground to a nearby house on the lake, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them in a garage.

In his statement of defence, Latimer said J. Doe #1's allegations of sexual assault and battery "come as a complete shock."

"Mr. Latimer denies that such any inappropriate interaction happened and expressly denies any allegations of sexual assault and battery," the document says.

Latimer's statement says he met J. Doe #1 in the 1990s when they attended camp with their mother, sister and their sister's class at Horizon Alternative Senior School. Latimer remembered J. Doe #1 as a "friendly kid" and got along well with their family, the statement of defence says.

"Mr. Latimer treated J. Doe #1 as he would have any student. This meant that J. Doe #1 was given a nickname ... and a signed painter hat with this nickname on it. Like many other students, J. Doe #1 learned a 'special handshake' and was encouraged to stay connected with camp staff through letter correspondence — with their parents' permission," the document says.

A photo of the Kilcoo Camp sign. The camp posted the photo in 2015 on Twitter, now known as X. (KilooCamp/X)

The statement of defence says these were "standard parts of the program" and this was the "extent of Mr. Latimer's interaction with J. Doe #1 approximately three decades ago."

Latimer's statement of defence argues programs like those attended by J. Doe #1 are managed and supervised by the participating schools and their staff, including teachers and parent volunteers.

As camp director, Latimer would have "assisted" with programming at group activities, but only at the school's direction, the statement of defence says.

Latimer 'vehemently denies' John Doe #2's allegations

The second statement of claim, filed by a Stouffville, Ont., woman born in 1989, accused Latimer of "grooming" her when she first attended Kilcoo Camp for an outdoor educational program sometime between 2001 to 2003.

When she returned to the camp as a 19-year-old staff member in 2009, the claim alleged Latimer sexually assaulted her "under the guise of a spiritual and romantic relationship."

The lawsuit alleged J. Doe #2, who worked at the camp annually until she was 23, was subjected to sexually explicit phone calls and text messages, pornographic videos and fondling of her body, and that Latimer masturbated in front of her.

Latimer allegedly used gifts, including concert tickets, weekend trips, massages and lingerie, to "reward" J. Doe #2 for complying with his sexual demands and keeping the abuse secret, the lawsuit stated.

In his statement of defence to J. Doe #2's claims, Latimer "vehemently denies" the allegations.

Latimer confirms meeting her in the 2000s when she first attended the outdoor educational program, but said he treated her like any other student, with the goal of ensuring she had "a safe, worthwhile, and enjoyable experience."

When J. Doe #2 got a job at the camp, Latimer's statement of defence says she was "an exceptional employee" who he actively promoted because she was beloved by campers. But Latimer denied giving her special treatment or gifts or subjecting her to reprisals or threats.

"Mr. Latimer denies that any physical contact of a sexual nature ever occurred between the two," the statement of defence says. "Any interactions between Mr. Latimer and J. Doe #2 happened with J. Doe #2's complete, voluntarily, and legally sufficient consent."

The statement of defence goes on to argue that J. Doe #2 has "enjoyed considerable success and promotions in her chosen career" since leaving Camp Kilcoo a decade ago, and that she has "stayed connected" with Latimer over the years and visited the Kilcoo Camp in summer 2022.

Latimer is asking the court to dismiss both lawsuits. CBC Toronto reached out to Latimer's lawyer but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

A law clerk for the lawyer representing the two plaintiffs, Gillian Hnatiw, declined to comment on the substance of Latimer's denials, saying in an email "the next steps in both actions will be for the parties to exchange documents and conduct examinations, which will likely happen in the first half of 2024."