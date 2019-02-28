Kids 12 and under will be able to ride GO Transit for free starting next month

Children aged 12 and under will be able to ride GO Transit for free starting next month, the province's transportation minister announced Thursday.

Minister Jeff Yurek made the announcement during a morning news conference at the Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto.

Kids will be able to ride free on trains and buses, Yurek said, and they won't need a Presto card. The change comes into effect on Mar. 9, just as March Break is scheduled to begin for the province's students.

"Letting kids travel on GO for free will make taking transit easier and more affordable for parents and kids," Yurek said in a news release.

Kids already ride for free on the TTC and the UP Express.