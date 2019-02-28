Skip to Main Content
Kids 12 and under will be able to ride GO Transit for free starting next month

Kids will be able to ride free on trains and buses, and they won't need a Presto card.

Change comes into effect on Mar. 9, in time for March Break

CBC News ·
Minister Jeff Yurek announces that kids will be able to ride GO Transit for free starting on Mar. 9. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Children aged 12 and under will be able to ride GO Transit for free starting next month, the province's transportation minister announced Thursday.

Minister Jeff Yurek made the announcement during a morning news conference at the Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto.

Kids will be able to ride free on trains and buses, Yurek said, and they won't need a Presto card. The change comes into effect on Mar. 9, just as March Break is scheduled to begin for the province's students.

"Letting kids travel on GO for free will make taking transit easier and more affordable for parents and kids," Yurek said in a news release.

Kids already ride for free on the TTC and the UP Express.

