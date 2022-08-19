Police looking for suspect after woman kidnapped off the street in Scarborough

Police are looking for a man wanted in a kidnapping investigation.

Toronto police responded to calls of an incident on Thursday at around 12:02 p.m. near Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road.

Police say a woman was walking along the sidewalk and was approached by a man in a car. The man blocked the sidewalk off with his car and grabbed the woman and forced her into the car.

He then fled the area with the woman inside, police say.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30, with a light complexion, black hair, and a beard or goatee. He was wearing a light coloured shirt, and an off white cap.

Police say he was driving a white two or four door car with a blue emblem on the rear.

The woman is described as 20 to 30, with long dark hair. She was carrying a bag.

Police are concerned for the woman's safety and are asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage of the incident to contact them.