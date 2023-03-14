$50,000 reward offered for info on man wanted for murder in North York shooting

Toronto police say a reward of up to $50,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of 30-year-old Kiarash Parzham, a Richmond Hill man who is wanted for first-degree murder.

The Bolo Program and Toronto Crime Stoppers — alongside officials from Toronto police — announced the reward Tuesday during a news conference. The Bolo program, which aims to track down some of Canada's most high-profile fugitives, ranked Parzham as its fourth most-wanted fugitive last October.

"We are not looking for witnesses or people to testify. This case has already been prepared and is ready to go to trial," said Toronto police Det. Jeff Allington.

"We are simply seeking people who know the location of Kiarash Parzham so that he can be apprehended and face justice."

Toronto police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Parzham in connection with a fatal shooting in North York last June.

Police allege that on June 15, Parzham shot and killed 28-year-old Toronto man Kian Hoseyni in a parking lot outside the north exit of the Sheppard-Yonge subway station around 10:10 p.m.

Police say Parzham was seen leaving the scene in a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson with Ontario licence plate CVBA 460.

Allington said he believes the shooting was targeted.

"We're very fortunate that no one else was struck by gunfire when this occurred," he said.

Police say Parzham may be armed and dangerous

Police describe Parzham as six feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and dark hair that might currently be long.

He has several tattoos, investigators say, including text that reads "MOB" on his index and middle finger; text that says "What goes around comes ..." on the upper portion of his left arm with two clown faces; a rose on his left elbow; and a lion on his right calf.

Toronto police say Parzham can be identified through several tattoos. Pictured are tattoos on his right hand's middle finger and his left arm. (Toronto Police Service handout)

According to Bolo, he is also known to go by the names Kia Parzham or Steven Perrotta. He can speak English and Farsi and was last known to be living in Richmond Hill.

However, Parzham has known connections throughout the Greater Toronto Area, and before 2022 lived in the Metro Vancouver area. Bolo says he still has connections to that region and was known to frequent the entertainment area of Hamilton Street.

The Bolo program, which is run by a charitable organization, launches campaigns to help law enforcement track down alleged criminals. Bolo director Maxime Langlois says in the five years the program has been operating, it has featured about 50 people and helped with 18 arrests.

Investigators say Parzham may be armed and dangerous, and if people see him they should call Toronto police or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

The $50,000 reward can also be claimed anonymously, but is only available until Sept. 14. A person with a successful tip will have one year from the date of arrest to claim the reward, Bolo says.