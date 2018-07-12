Police identify 16-year-old suspect wanted for brazen Queen and Peter double homicide

Toronto police have released the name of a teenage suspect who is wanted in connection with the Entertainment District shooting that left two men dead on Canada Day.

He is Keyshawn Jones, 16, of Toronto.

Jahvante Smart, a 21-year-old Toronto rapper known as Smoke Dawg, and Ernest "Kosi" Modekwe, 28, who was a brand manager with the hip-hop music collective Prime, were killed.

Jones is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempt murder, police said in a statement late Thursday.

Investigators had previously said the teenager could not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

But police now say "judicial authorization has been obtained to identify" him.

"The judicial authorization expires on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at 2:30 p.m," the statement said.

Toronto rappers Smoke Dawg, right, and Koba Prime, left, have been identified as the victims in a triple shooting Saturday evening that also left a woman with serious injuries. (Jake Kivanc)

A warrant has also been issued for Abdulkadir Handule, 22 in connection with the death of the two men. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

A woman also suffered serious injuries after gunfire erupted on Queen Street West, near Peter Street, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 30. The area was bustling at the time and witnesses described a terrifying scene with dozens fleeing as shots rang out.

Police initially said two suspects were spotted running north and may have fled in a black SUV or white car.