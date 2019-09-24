Kevin O'Leary's wife charged in fatal Muskoka boat crash

Kevin O'Leary's wife is facing a single charge over a boat crash in Muskoka last month that left two people dead.

Linda O'Leary, 56, is charged with careless operation of a vessel, in contravention of the Canada Shipping Act, small vessel regulations.

O'Leary is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Oct. 29, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Ontario Provincial Police.

One other person is charged in connection with the collision, according to the OPP. Richard Ruh, 57, of Orchard Park, N.Y., has been charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway, in contravention of Section 23 of the Canada Shipping Act, collision regulations.

The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 24 near Emerald Island on Lake Joseph, a popular destination in the region about 215 kilometres north of downtown Toronto.

Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida, died the night of the crash. Susanne Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital the following Tuesday.

Three other people were taken to hospital with injuries and were released.

More to come.