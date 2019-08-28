Businessman Kevin O'Leary confirmed he was involved in a boat crash that killed a 64-year-old man and injured a 48-year-old woman in Ontario cottage country on Saturday night.

The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. ET near Emerald Island on Lake Joseph, a popular destination in the Muskoka region about 215 km north of downtown Toronto, provincial police said.

In a statement from his publicist, O'Leary said he was a "passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft."

"I am fully co-operating with law enforcement in their investigation," O'Leary said.

The statement went on to say that the other boat did not have its navigation lights on and that it "fled the scene," though provincial police did not confirm any of those details in a news release.

"Out of respect for the victims families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss," O'Leary said.

The man killed in the collision was from Florida, while the critically injured woman is from Markham, Ont., according to provincial police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.