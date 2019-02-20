Police arrest Ibrahim Khiar, 33, in connection with 2 separate homicides
Khiar was wanted by police in connection with a shooting at Kensington Market on Canada Day last year
Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to two separate homicides that took place in the city within the past year.
Police say Ibrahim Khiar, 33, will be charged in a Kensington Market shooting on Canada Day last year, which killed one person and injured three.
He was also wanted in connection with a shooting outside a night club in downtown Toronto earlier this month, which left one man dead at the scene.
According to a tweet sent by Toronto police Deputy Chief James Ramer, Khair was allegedly in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.
Khair was a wanted suspect in Kensington Market shooting
Police allege Khiar opened fire on Sunday, July 1 in Kensington Market, striking 20-year-old Marcel Teme, as well as three other bystanders.
Around 10:30 p.m, shots rang out at Augusta Avenue and College Street, according to police.
Teme was taken to hospital where he died three days later.
Khiar was facing one charge of second-degree murder and three counts of discharging a firearm endangering life in connection with the Kensington Market shooting.
Victim in nightclub shooting shot multiple times
Police were appealing for witnesses earlier this month, following a shooting on Feb. 8 outside a nightclub at the corner of Queen Street East and Parliament Street shortly after 1:50 a.m. .
The victim was shot multiple times and was found on the steps of a building on Queen, police said.
The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Jaunoi Christian, was pronounced dead at the scene.