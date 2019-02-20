Police arrest Ibrahim Khiar, 33, in connection with 2 separate homicides

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to two separate homicides that took place in the city within the past year.

Police say Ibrahim Khiar, 33, will be charged in a Kensington Market shooting on Canada Day last year, which killed one person and injured three.

He was also wanted in connection with a shooting outside a night club in downtown Toronto earlier this month, which left one man dead at the scene.

According to a tweet sent by Toronto police Deputy Chief James Ramer, Khair was allegedly in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Khair was a wanted suspect in Kensington Market shooting

Police allege Khiar opened fire on Sunday, July 1 in Kensington Market, striking 20-year-old Marcel Teme, as well as three other bystanders.

Around 10:30 p.m, shots rang out at Augusta Avenue and College Street, according to police.

Teme was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

Khiar was facing one charge of second-degree murder and three counts of discharging a firearm endangering life in connection with the Kensington Market shooting.

Police say Marcel Teme, 19, of Toronto died in hospital three days after the Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Victim in nightclub shooting shot multiple times

Police were appealing for witnesses earlier this month, following a shooting on Feb. 8 outside a nightclub at the corner of Queen Street East and Parliament Street shortly after 1:50 a.m. .

The victim was shot multiple times and was found on the steps of a building on Queen, police said.

Toronto police said a Brampton man had been shot and killed downtown early in the morning morning on February 8. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Jaunoi Christian, was pronounced dead at the scene.