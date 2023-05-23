Kensington Hospice expands to treat more chronically ill patients

Kensington Health announced the opening of its expanded hospice on Tuesday, with the addition of nine new beds to help increase quality of life for people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Kensington Hospice will now have a total of 19 beds following the expansion, making it the largest single-site hospice residence in downtown Toronto and "one of the largest in the country," according to Kensington Health.

"That's nine people, nine families that you're changing their lives and supporting them through some of the most challenging times," said Premier Doug Ford at a news conference Tuesday.

"This expansion will help meet the growing needs of this community for years to come and provide more people with comfort and dignity at the end of their lives," he added.

Corinne Rusch-Drutz, CEO of Kensington Health Foundation, said 60 per cent of the site's operations are funded by community supporters and donors, and that the hospice initially received 20 per cent of its expansion funds from the province.

With funding from both the province and the community, Rusch-Drutz said the hospice was able to raise $9.1 million total for the expansion project.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic "didn't make the project easy," though it did illustrate that community-based care was better for residents and families.

"And others understood that too, so we had early and very significant donations," said Rusch-Drutz at the news conference.

In addition to accommodating more people and caregivers, Kensington Health said the expansion will support the community with more palliative care programming, along with clinical, spiritual, social and emotional supports.

"We aim to support more meaningful moments for those who are most vulnerable, from unhoused people, BIPOC, low-income to uninsured and refugee populations," said Dr. Nadine Persaud, executive director at the hospice, in a news release.