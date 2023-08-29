Police give update on investigation into Kenneth Law, alleged poison seller charged with murder

GTA man Kenneth Law is accused of selling sodium nitrate and other items to those at risk of self harm who he met online. On Monday, CBC News confirmed Law is now facing 14 counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths by suicide of a number of Ontarians.

Investigators are providing an update Tuesday on the criminal probe into Kenneth Law, the alleged poison seller now charged with murder in connection with multiple deaths across Ontario.

CBC News learned Monday that the Mississauga, Ont., man was charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder, in addition to the 14 counts of counselling or aiding suicide that he was already facing.

The new charges are related to the same alleged victims in multiple Ontario municipalities, from Toronto to Thunder Bay.

Law, 58, was initially arrested by Peel police in May after an investigation into two local deaths. Investigators have said Law's alleged victims in Ontario range in age from 16 to 36.

Police allege that starting in 2020 Law operated several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self harm. Investigators have said that Law sent at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries.

Official records and statements along with media reports and interviews with families conducted by CBC News suggest Law's projects may be linked to 117 deaths worldwide. So far, 88 of those deaths are in the U.K.

Authorities in New Zealand, France, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Switzerland have all confirmed Law shipped packages to addresses in their respective countries. Multiple Canadian police forces outside of Ontario are also reviewing past sudden deaths in light of the allegations against Law.