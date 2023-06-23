Bail hearing adjourned for alleged Mississauga, Ont., poison seller Kenneth Law

A bail hearing for a Mississauga, Ont. man accused of abetting suicides by selling a toxic substance online was expected to proceed Friday but has been adjourned until next month.

Kenneth Law, 57, appeared briefly in a Brampton courtroom via video link from a holding cell Friday morning.

Attorney Matthew Gourlay, who represents Law, told CBC News that his client has chosen to "not exercise his right" to a bail hearing at this time.

"This may change as the case moves through the system," Gourlay said in an email Friday.

Law remains in custody pending his next court appearance, which is set for July 21.

Law is accused of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite. Peel Regional Police charged Law on May 2 with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.

While the substance is commonly used to cure meats, Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner says it can be deadly, as 37 people have died from ingesting sodium nitrite over the past five years.

Peel police say 11 police services from across Ontario are now involved in a joint investigation into Law's case.

Last week, police also released a video warning members of the public to watch out for any packaging or labels identifying sodium nitrite.

In a Peel police video released last Friday, Supt. Sarah Patten said people should watch for hoods and/or masks that can be used to cause self harm.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, here's where to get help: