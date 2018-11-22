Toronto police search for driver who hit, dragged pedestrian in east end

Toronto police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a fail-to-remain collision on Wednesday.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. for a pedestrian that was struck at Kennedy and Danforth roads.

They say a 24-year-old woman was using the crosswalk on Danforth Road when she was struck by a driver, who then dragged her with the vehicle before fleeing westbound from the scene.

On Wednesday, paramedics told CBC Toronto the woman was 25 years old. However, police have now updated her age as 24.

The woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Sgt. Brett Moore with Toronto police traffic services said officers were at the scene again on Thursday morning to follow up and look for surveillance video from nearby businesses.

"Time is of the essence in these types of investigations," he said.

Forensic investigators are assisting police with the case, hoping to locate trace evidence from the scene, said Moore. That could include clothing or glass debris that could help identify the driver or the type of vehicle they were operating.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash-camera video of the area or incident to contact investigators.