Meet the new host of CBC Toronto News at 11: Kelda Yuen

CBC Toronto has named Kelda Yuen as the new host of its 11 p.m. television newscast.

Yuen has been a reporter and fill-in anchor at the local Toronto station.

"It's an honour and privilege to become the 11 p.m. host and to join a great team on our late night newscast," Yuen said. "I'm really looking forward to telling the stories of the city I love and where I grew up."

Yuen came to the CBC from CTV London, where she anchored and produced the weekend 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts and anchored the late-night newscasts on weekdays. She has been with CBC Toronto since 2018.

Yuen has won two awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association in the U.S.

Her story, "Come Sail Away: Finding Freedom and Camaraderie on the Water," won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for best feature reporting this year. It highlights a program that allows people with physical disabilities to sail on Lake Ontario.

Her series titled "Surviving Genocide" won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2017. It documents a Rwanda genocide survivor's effort to bring her family to Canada.

'A warm and natural presence on and off air'

"We're excited for Torontonians to get to know Kelda as we do: as a fine journalist and a warm and natural presence on and off air," said Tim Richards, CBC Toronto's director of journalism and programming.

Kelda Yuen is pictured here on the job, interviewing organizer Beverly Bain prior to the Pride Rally & Teach-in outside city hall. (Chris Langenzarde/ CBC)

Yuen, who speaks fluent Cantonese, moved to Canada with her family from Hong Kong in the late 1980s. She grew up in Scarborough and Markham.

She attended McMaster University, where she received an Honours B.A. in English and cultural studies.

Her journalism career began in Beijing. She was a reporter and anchor at Blue Ocean Network, or BON, China's first independent English-language television news station, and a news presenter at China Radio International.

Yuen starts her new job on Nov. 23. She will be the first new 11 p.m. anchor at CBC Toronto in about 10 years. Mike Wise, who previously held the role, left in June to become the journalism program co-ordinator at Humber College.

She said she loves exploring the city and is passionate about telling stories from diverse communities across the Greater Toronto Area.